GLEN DWAIN (HIPPY) ADKINS, 79, of Alkol, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, Asa Glenn Adkins; his mother, Mildred Kathleen Adkins; and brother, Bob Adkins.
Glen is survived by his sister, Kay Adkins-Graley of Sumerco; children, Rod Adkins of Yawkey, Anthony Adkins of Cross Lanes, Kenneth Adkins of Peytona, Jonathon Adkins of Cross Lanes, Glenda Adkins of Tucson, AZ; puppy Ginger; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Glen (Hippy) was a longtime member of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club Family. He was also a former member of the Lost Souls Motorcycle Club, and Mountaineer Motorcycle Club. Glen was respected and loved by many friends and neighbors. Glen (Hippy) was truly one of a kind. He was an honest, loving, hard working man who took pride in everything that he did.
He retired from Hobet Mining Company where he was an excellent dozer and grader operator and could run any piece of heavy equipment. He also drove tractor trailer for Chemical Leiman Tanklines and A.J. Wiggins. He was a certified welder and worked on motorcycles and cars all his life. He loved riding his motorcycles and felt at home with his motorcycle family. He will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Dwayne Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlocksville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.