On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, GLEN ORVILLE PAULEY, loving widower and father of two children, passed away at the age of 89.
Glen was born on November 21, 1931 in Big Chimney, West Virginia to Hobert and Dortha (Watson) Pauley. He worked at FMC, building tanks after having served during the Korean War as a driver. His subsequent career, from which he retired, was as a carpenter. He was married to Rosellen Woods. They raised a daughter and son, Terry and Jeff. He was later married to Ora Belthel Elswick Fields Pauley. Glen had a passion for gardening and often shared his bountiful harvest with family and friends. He also in his early years, loved to work on cars.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Buster, Tommy, Freeman, Philip, Don, and Paul, as well as one sister (Sister). He was also preceded in death by wives Rosellen and Ora and granddaughter Michelle.
He is survived by his brother Gary (Libby) , son Jeff (Donna) and daughter Terry (Vance) as well as one grandson Aaron (Jessica). He had two great grandchildren, Lexi and Maddy. He also had many beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
