GLENDA FAYE BURNS, 82, of Charleston, passed away April 27, 2020, at home following a long illness.
She was a retired clerk for Charleston Area Medical Center.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Burns; father, Buster Jackson; and mother, Violet Ratliff Stiltner.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Jerald and Deborah Burns, Terry and Diana Burns, all of Charleston; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sandy Stiltner of Nitro; and grandchildren, David and Kara Burns.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 30, in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
