GLENN ALAN WILSON, 81, of Charleston, died on February 21, 2023. His parents, Harlan Yates Wilson, Sr. and Glenna Poling Wilson, founded Wilson Funeral Home of Charleston, WV in 1941.
Proud graduate of Marshall University. Kanawha County teacher of 321/2 years at Chelyan Junior High School, Stonewall Jackson High School (Alma Mater), and St. Albans High School from 1967 to 1998. Glenn was a "baseball man". High school baseball coach of 43 years and college baseball coach at the University of Charleston for 3 years. 1987 Kanawha County and Kanawha Valley Conference Coach of the Year. Assistant Coach for the 2017 South Carolina Single A State Champion Lewisville Lions. Coached 121 college baseball camps for 25 years at Notre Dame, University of Illinois, College of Charleston, University of South Carolina, Ole Miss, University of Tennessee, Georgia Tech, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Clemson University. Known as a "grinder", Glenn was a letterman on the 1958 State Champion Stonewall Jackson Generals baseball team.
Glenn is survived by his children Brian Alan, daughter-in-law Caroline, and grandchildren Luke and Reagan of Monument, CO and Brett Alan of Charleston. Brother Harlan "Skip" Wilson, Jr. and sister-in-law Betty of Charleston and nieces Nikki Wilson and Holly Letourneau of Charlotte, NC.
Burial occurred at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans on Thursday, Feb 23.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gonzoburger (207 Washington St W, Charleston, WV) on May 28, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. Come join us to celebrate our father's life - smiles, laughs, hugs, and stories welcome!!!