GLENN "ANDY" ANDREW MOORE 56, of St. Albans, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2021.
He was born March 9, 1965 in South Charleston, WV to Glenn Jackson and Sallie Bright Moore. He is also survived by his wife of 30 years, Debra Sue Moore of St. Albans; children, Sydney Moore of Huntington and Christopher (Danielle) Moore of FL; brother, Timothy (Kelly) Moore of NC; grandchildren, Wesley and Wyatt Moore; and many friends.
Andy was a 1983 graduate of St. Albans High School, and proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Andy went on to earn his degree in business administration from West Virginia State University. He worked for many years in Risk Management. He loved to spend time with family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with military honors. You may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
You may visit Andy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Moore family.