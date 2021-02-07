GLENN D. TIPPETT, "TIPPY", age 66 passed away on February 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 27, 1954 in Charleston West Virginia, and was a lifelong resident of Nitro West Virginia, for 66 years.
Glenn worked at Childers Chevrolet in Nitro and also at Turnpike Chevrolet in Nitro, until he started his own business, Glenn Tippett Automotive. His love of cars was a lifelong passion to him. He was a proud member of the WV Drag Racers Association. His passion for drag cars was never more prominent than his beloved 1966 black Chevelle, which he raced and also showed until 2018 when he was inducted into the WV Drag Racers Hall of Fame.
Glenn is preceded in death by his mother and father, Desta and Glenn Tippett, of Nitro and his brother John Edward "Eddy" Tippett. He is survived in death by his loving wife Pamela J. Tippett, whom he was married to for 45 years, his two daughters, Amy Tippett, of St. Albans, Amanda and Perry Roach of Winfield, and his loving son, Adam Tippett of Nitro. Glenn has seven grandchildren whom he adored. His brother Frank and Kay Brick of Mississippi and Donna Hav of Jane Lew. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
