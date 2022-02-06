GLENN E. WILLIAMS, II, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. He was born on November 14, 1972, to his parents, Glenn and Brenda Williams.
Glenn met his soulmate, Heather, at an early age. They had a kind of love that lasted a lifetime. In their 35 years of being together they raised five children. Brittany Eads, Dakota (Jessica) Williams, Gabrielle Williams, Alinda Williams, and Breanna "BB" Williams. He was a paw paw to Maddox "Max" Eads, Eli Eads, Jayce Williams, and Jaxtyn "Jax" Williams. Glenn also held a special spot in his heart for his sister-in-law Megan Staton and his "adopted daughter" Victoria Adkins and baby Josie. He loved his nieces, Leina, and Mackenzie, and his nephews, Richmond, Kingston, and Worthington.
Glenn loved his family as well as the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding 4 wheelers.
Glenn also loved camping and any other crazy adventure his wife decided to do.
Glenn left this world on January 31, 2022. He was surrounded by his wife, all of his children, and several other loved ones, when he passed. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his brother, Chad Williams.
We will have a Celebration of Glenn's life on February 12, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. The Celebration will be held at the Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Dr., St. Albans, WV 25177. Feel free to stop by anytime to swap stories about the man we will love and miss forever.
