GLENN ELLIS SNYDER, 90, of Charleston passed away on April 7th at Edgewood Summit after a short illness.
Glenn was born May 26th, 1930 in Glen Rock, PA to Erma Cecilia (Fair) and Emmanuel Jacob Snyder. He graduated from Glen Rock High School where he played on the basketball team, was a trombone player in the band, and participated in numerous school plays.
Glenn graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1952 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Following graduation, he moved to Charleston, West Virginia where he began his career as an Engineer for Union Carbide, where he worked for 40 years, finishing his career as a Project Scientist at Rocket Hollow until his retirement in 1993.
Glenn met and married the love of his life, Leila Woodard, in 1953. Their time together was only interrupted by his military service in the US army, after which he returned to Charleston. They remained together for 67 years. Together, Glenn and Leila had three loving daughters, Missy, Cathy, and Patti.
Glenn and Leila loved to travel, visiting numerous places around the country and the world. Glenn also loved fixing things around his home, reading his Wall Street Journal, gardening, feeding his birds, and there wasn't a weed in his lawn that survived for long. Glenn was an active member and elder at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church and then First Presbyterian of South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Louise (Snyder) McMillan.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Leila; his daughters, Missy Haggard (Concord, NC) and her husband Tom, Cathy Johnson (Charleston, WV) and her husband Aaron, Patti Papageorge (Chicago, IL) and her husband Pete; as well as seven grandchildren, Bryce, Bailey, Andreas, Demetri, Allison, Laura, and Chris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to Union Mission at 700 South Park Road, Charleston, WV, 25304.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, April 17, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Reverend Ravi Isaiah officiating.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Services will be "live streamed" for public viewing and may be seen by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary, select the "live stream" button below the photo and at 11:50 am the stream will begin. You may also leave online condolences while visiting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.