GLENN KEITH PARSONS, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Born on January 17, 1926, in Olcott, WV, he was a lifelong resident of Charleston. Glenn was known throughout the community as a person of integrity, service, and a long-standing and faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Charleston. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Kellis Frazier (Cap) Griffith, his mother, Iris Griffith Parsons Wood, his father, Harvey H. Parsons, brothers, Dean Parsons, Kelly Parsons and sister, Vivian Parsons Maraman.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Mary Parsons to whom he was married for 72 years, his son, Jack Parsons (Leland Derryberry) of Asheville, NC. and his daughter, Vicki Parsons Duling (Thomas) of Springfield, VA. as well as two grandchildren, Sarah Parsons Duling Ferringer, Thomas Scott Duling and great grandson, Jordan William Ferringer.
Glenn Parsons graduated from Washington District High School in 1943 and then immediately joined the United States Marine Corps. He served from 1943-1946 during World War II in the Pacific Theatre and China. He returned to the Charleston area and began his 38-year career with the C & P Telephone Company in Charleston where he served as the manager for telephone security for the entire state of West Virginia and a section of western Virginia. One of his unique experiences was supervising the communications for the secret underground bunker located at the Greenbrier Resort. Upon retirement from the telephone company, he ran his own private detective agency in Charleston for several years. Glenn was a member of the Masonic Lodge 159, Dunbar and a thirty second degree member of the Scottish Rite and Beni Kedem Shrine Charleston.
Glenn's life of volunteer service began as a young man; coaching little league teams, serving on PTA boards, and delivering meals to the needy. He served as a Scoutmaster where he influenced and guided the young men of Troup 5 at First Presbyterian Church for over ten years. He received many honors in scouting including the Silver Beaver Award. He loved people and demonstrated a strong sense of honesty, integrity, and dedication to family and friends throughout his life.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV with Reverend Doctor William C. Myers officiating. The family will receive friends directly following the service in the Ruffner Room. A graveside ceremony to include military honors will be held at the Forks of Coal Memorial Park at 3 p.m. (Located near Curry Funeral Home)
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.