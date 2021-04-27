GLENN LEN ALVIS, 70, of the Athens area went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Roanoke, VA. Born June 15, 1950 in Wyandotte MI, he was the son of the late Glenn A. Alvis & Clara Parker Alvis.
Len was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather "Pop." He retired from Natural Resource Conservation Service in 2016 with 40 years of service. Len loved spending time outside, farming, gardening, and fishing. Len was a faithful member of the Pettry Church of Christ, where his church friends were considered family. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his wife of 41 years Frankie Jo Osborne Alvis; children Alisha Taylor & husband Adam, Kevin Alvis, and wife Leslie; grandchildren Lucas Alvis & Addison Taylor; brother Derk Alvis & wife Linda.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with George Taylor & Bruce Barilla officiating. Private graveside services will follow for the family in the Alvis Family Cemetery, on the Alvis Road near Princeton.
Friends may visit with the family Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the service hour. Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Alvis, Cyrus Stovall, Jr., Gareth Settle, Pat Davis, Robert McManaway, Tony Reed and Donnie Bailey. Due to the Governor's mandate, mask and social distancing will be observed.