GLENN M. BRICK, 66, of Flushing, OH, died July 17th in Wheeling Hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1953 in Dennison, OH, son of the late Paul and Janet Morris Brick.
Glenn was the owner and operator of GMB Trucking in Charleston, WV and Go For Broke Amusement and Games in Flushing, OH. He was a member of Flushing United Methodist Church, Gallipolis Elks, the Lansing Sportsmen's Club and the Flushing American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Brick II and a brother-in-law, Edwin Lyle.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Jodie Lyle Brick; two daughters, Jeremie (Ryan) Watson and Jessica (Matthew Vicker) Brick; nine grandchildren, Josey, Jordan, Jersie, Jase, Jensyn and Jaelyn Watson, Brock, Brooklyn and Jordyn Vicker; a sister, Susan (John) Diamond; a sister-in-law, Jennifer Brick; and a special friend, Mary Watson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings will be required during visitation on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Toothman Funeral Home, St. Clairsville, OH. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lafferty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Belmont County Cat Stray Shun Program.