Rev. GLENN RANDALL ADKINS passed away May 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS, with loving support from his beloved family.
Born January 25, 1954, he was the son of Ella Mae Adkins and the late Virgil Glenn Adkins.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rhonda Dorsey Adkins; children, Matthew Adkins (Jessica), Erin Adkins Collins, Sean Adkins; granddaughter, Amelia Pearl Adkins; granddogs, Max, Bella Louise, Bayley May, Boomer and Molly; special friends, Mark Conner, Randy Maynard, Keith D. Ray; and many special family members and friends.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a son-in-law Joshua Collins and in-laws Lowell and Jeanette Dorsey.
Randy was a graduate of C-K High School (1971), Marshall University (1975), and Asbury Theological Seminary (1979). He was ordained as a Deacon in the UMC in 1979 and an Elder in 1980.
Randy pastored United Methodist Churches in West Virginia for 38 years, including Lavalette UMC, Lavalette; Morris Memorial UMC, Charleston; Otterbein UMC, Huntington; Greenview UMC, Bluefield; First UMC, Princeton; and UM Temple, Beckley.
A service celebrating Randy's life and faith will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to ALS Association (www.ALSA.org).
Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., is assisting the Adkins family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.