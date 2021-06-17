Thank you for Reading.

GLENN ROGER DRENNEN, 90 years of age, died Tuesday June 15, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday June 18 in the Summersville Baptist Family Life Center. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.

