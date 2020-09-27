Glenn Searls

GLENN CHEETWOOD SEARLS
It is with great sadness that the family of Glenn Cheetwood Searls announces his passing on September 26, 2020.
Cheetwood was the last living child of William Cheetwood and Ada Oakes Searls. In addition to his parents and seven siblings, he was predeceased by Carol Laurene Canterberry, his wife of over fifty years and his son Glenn Thomas.
He was born on November 3, 1925, in Chelyan, WV, and attended East Bank High School. He served in the US Navy during World War II and told many stories about being stationed in New Guinea as the US prepared to invade Japan. After the war he attended Marshall University. He was a lifelong passionate Marshall and Cincinnati Reds fan. He retired from the City of Marmet where he lived most of his life.
He is survived by his daughter Connie White and her husband Mark of Charleston, sons Brooks Searls and his wife Wanda of Greenville, SC, Andrew Searls and his companion Angela Trusler of Charleston, one granddaughter, Anne Winegardner and her husband Seth of Cincinnati, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Susan Cavender.
A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, September 28, 11 a.m., at Marmet Cemetery with the Reverend Derek Biondi officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 9508 MacCorkle Avenue, Marmet and condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.