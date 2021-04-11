Thank you for Reading.

GLENN SNYDER, 90, of Chas., WV, passed away on April, 7, 2021. A mem. service will be held at 12 pm, Sat., April 17, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation one hour prior to the service. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.

