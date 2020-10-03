Glenn W. Smith

GLENN W. "BILL" SMITH, 87, of Elkview went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Service information will be published in Sunday's paper. Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
