Glenn W. Smith

GLENN W. "BILL" SMITH, of Big Chimney/ Elkview WV & Naples, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 1, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Bill was born October 25, 1932 in Charleston, at St. Francis Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, O.V. and Beulah G. Caldwell Smith.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wilma Lea Smith and brother James C. Smith (and the late Barbara J. Smith).
He is survived by children Bobby Smith (Julie) of Big Chimney, WV; Lynn Kelley (David) of Salisbury, NC; and Mary Joseph (Rick) of Charleston, WV. Grandchildren: Kristin Hallman (Daniel), Samantha Hill (Marcus), Kayla Brown (Rudy), Kaytlyn and Jay Joseph, Travis Massey (Karen) and Wesley Massey ( Jessica) and numerous great grandchildren.
Bill graduated in 1950 from Elkview High School. He attended Glenville State College where he was Freshman Class President. He transferred to Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston) and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Marketing.
Bill and James went into business in 1955 through the wise advice of their father O.V. Smith. The family business in Big Chimney has prospered since 1928 to encompass not only three Foodfair Supermarkets, but also a True Value Hardware store, Carpet One store and Appliance, Mattress and Furniture store. Bill was president of O.V. Smith and Sons Retail since 1955 and Vice President of Real Estate development since 1965. The Smith family along with their Retail interest is involved in commercial Real Estate including, Warehouses, Distribution Centers and shopping centers throughout the state of WV.
Bill was a 57 year member of #202 Elks Lodge, 50 year mason of Masonic Lodge #20, Scottish Rite, Beni Kedem Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters, Bluebird Motor Home group, Fleet Admiral for the Great Kanawha River Navy and former longtime member of Charleston Boat Club & Naples Sailing & Yacht Club. He was 1994 finalist with Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year and NGA Spirit of American Award. He was past president of WV Retail Grocers Association and numerous other civic organizations. Bill attended Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
His enjoyments were spending time with family, worldwide traveling, RV camping, boating and being a proud Mountaineer.
Special consideration goes to the loyal employees of O.V. Smith and Sons and Dr. William L. Harris for being his lifelong family physician.
Visitation will be Monday October 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, WV. Funeral will be Tuesday, October 6, at 1p.m., at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Swor. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney with Masonic Graveside Rites Conducted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to church or organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.