Glenn Wilford Goodwin

GLENN WILFORD GOODWIN, 63, of Charleston, formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away on April 7, 2020. Per his family's wishes, he will be cremated. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020

Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.

Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.