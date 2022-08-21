Thank you for Reading.

Glenna Dawn Hall O'Brien
SYSTEM

GLENNA DAWN HALL O'BRIEN was born on April 23, 1941; beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on August 12, 2022 at the age of 81 after a five year battle with lung disease.

She was born in Logan, West Virginia, and graduated from Logan High School in 1959. In her early years she attended Justice Christian Church. Following high school graduation she moved to Florida where she worked in the Orange County Planning Department, Orlando, FL. She then spent her career working in commercial real estate, first with Florida Ranch Lands and then with Maury Carter and Associates (Orlando, FL).

Tags

Recommended for you