GLENNA F. DRENNEN (DENT, WOLFE) of South Charleston, WV, born October 26, 1930 to Duard B. and Justa M. Dent, went peacefully to her Lord Jesus Christ Friday, April 16, 2021.
Glenna was a 1948 graduate of South Charleston High School. She was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church, South Charleston where she served faithfully in the ministry as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon. She also served in various roles of the Kanawha Valley Association of Baptist Churches, the WV Baptist Convention and the American Baptist Women of the American Baptist Churches, USA. She was especially devoted to the ministry of the WV Baptist Camp at Cowen in Webster County. She was a retiree from the medical records department at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, James O. Wolfe, Jr. and later Charles Drennen. Her faith lives on in her son Rev. Dr. James O. Wolfe, III, his wife Janet (Gear), their children Karla Gidwani (husband Sanjay and daughters Asha and Karina), their son James "Owen" Wolfe and wife Melissa. Also, son Rev. Joseph E. Wolfe (wife-Teresa, son Joseph Thomas Wolfe (wife Samantha and daughters Faith and Myleigh Wolfe) and daughter Emma Nicole Eliason (husband Kevin).
Her friends through the years, especially those of Bethel Baptist Church and Elkins First Baptist Church, are invited to celebrate her life on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home, So. Charleston, officiated by her friend, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Hoptry. Internment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the WV Baptist Convention, 1019 Juliana Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101, earmarked Camp Cowen.
Services will be "live streamed" for public viewing.
