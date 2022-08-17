Thank you for Reading.

Glenna Jane Bailey
GLENNA JANE BAILEY, 89 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at HospiceCare Memorial Hospital. Glenna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor. She was married to Thomas Howard Bailey, Jr. for 69 years and was a loving mother to four children.

Glenna lived a full life focusing on her faith, husband, and family. She worked at the West Virginia Department of Employment Security where she made many life-long friends. Glenna was a devout Christian attending Dunbar First Baptist Church for 60 years. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, and served as a Deaconess. Glenna was active in the Dunbar Chapter of Eastern Star where she and Tom were Worthy Matron and Patron. She was also a member of the Dunbar Women's Club serving as a greeter.

