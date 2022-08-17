GLENNA JANE BAILEY, 89 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at HospiceCare Memorial Hospital. Glenna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor. She was married to Thomas Howard Bailey, Jr. for 69 years and was a loving mother to four children.
Glenna lived a full life focusing on her faith, husband, and family. She worked at the West Virginia Department of Employment Security where she made many life-long friends. Glenna was a devout Christian attending Dunbar First Baptist Church for 60 years. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, and served as a Deaconess. Glenna was active in the Dunbar Chapter of Eastern Star where she and Tom were Worthy Matron and Patron. She was also a member of the Dunbar Women's Club serving as a greeter.
Glenna was born to William Donald and Mattie Naomi (Hutchinson) Shamblin in Charleston, WV on May 25th, 1933. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and five siblings. Brothers: Paul (Sis) Shamblin, Grover (Juanita) Shamblin, Ray (Lenore) Shamblin, Gary Edward Shamblin; and Sister: Peggy Lou Guthrie Gould. She is survived by her four children: Lou Ann (Steven) Hartley, Kathy Jo (James) Stewart, Thomas Howard (Glenva) Bailey, III; and Timothy Alan (Tracy) Bailey, and grandchildren Jason (Andrea) Stewart, Erica (Christian) Bailey Weaver, Thomas William Bailey, Zachary Dylan Bailey, Tyler Alan Bailey, and Timothy Cody (Nina) Bailey; great-grandchildren Cadence & Kennedy Stewart, Ryker and Raelyn Weaver, Ava Bailey, Callie and Holden Bailey; and many nieces, and nephews.
Glenna loved her family and was a great cook. She prepared many holiday meals serving her family their special dishes and desserts. She was a "giver "and you always left her with something she wanted you to have. Glenna loved the Lord and made sure her family knew about Him. She was strong in faith, resilient, generous, a gentle spirit, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Glenna made you laugh, smile, and feel loved.
Celebration of Glenna's life will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jason Quintrell and Pastor Andy Shamblin officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be at noon, one hour prior to the service. Catered celebration of her life will follow the service with family and friends. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family gives special thanks and donations to be made to HospiceCare Memorial Hospital nursing staff and Genesis Healthcare Dunbar administration and nursing staff. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.