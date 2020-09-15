GLENNA JARVIS, 82, passed away peacefully September 9th. She was born in May 1939 in Spencer, WV to Clifford and Emoneal Davis. She grew up in Spencer, WV, and lived in Clendenin, WV, Waskom, TX, and recently moved back to Charleston, WV to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her husband Forest in 2006.
Glenna is survived by her brother, Larry (Susan) Davis; sister, Linda (Bud) Blosser; brothers-in-law, Charlie Jarvis and Jim Batten; her son William (Sherry) Jarvis; grandchildren Nicole Wilson and Amanda Smith; 3 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved deeply.
After cremation, a small family memorial will be held, followed by internment at Hebron Memorial Church.