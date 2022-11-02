Thank you for Reading.

Glenna Jean “Jean” Woods
GLENNA JEAN "JEAN" WOODS, 83 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness.

Jean was born in Cinco, WV and was a lifelong resident of Campbells Creek and a member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church. She worked hard her entire life and loved her family more than words can describe. She was known for her passion for dancing, specifically clogging, where she won many competitions and awards throughout her life. She also took immense pride in her furniture restorations. Jean was also a master chef in the kitchen and loved cooking for the people that she loved the most.

