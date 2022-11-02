GLENNA JEAN "JEAN" WOODS, 83 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness.
Jean was born in Cinco, WV and was a lifelong resident of Campbells Creek and a member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church. She worked hard her entire life and loved her family more than words can describe. She was known for her passion for dancing, specifically clogging, where she won many competitions and awards throughout her life. She also took immense pride in her furniture restorations. Jean was also a master chef in the kitchen and loved cooking for the people that she loved the most.
Jean was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Williams, Mary Price, Opal Phipps and Phyllis Clay.
She leaves behind by her husband of 66 years, Thomas H. Woods; sister, Ruth Clay; daughter, Patty B. (Audie) Stiltner; sons, Keith A. (Jayne) Woods and Thomas (Zellia) Woods Jr.; grandchildren, Megan, Austin, Travis, Abigail and Brandon; great grandchildren, Mason, Eli and Lea; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Her positive attitude, caring for others and pleasant smile will be missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday November 3, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes with Pastor Fred Christian and Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Entombment will follow. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Campbell's Creek Food Pantry, 543 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.