Thank you for Reading.

Glenna Joyce Waller
SYSTEM

GLENNA JOYCE WALLER, age 72, passed away peacefully at her Williams Mountain home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born in Bandytown, West Virginia on January 23, 1950 to the late Clara M. Jarrell and Cleadith M. Jarrell, Glenna graduated as salutatorian from Van High School in 1966. Following high school, she attended Marshall University where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1970. Following college, she taught 5th grade at Cheat Lake Elementary, 5th and 6th grades at Wharton Middle School and Van Elementary. After taking a hiatus from teaching to devote herself to raising her children, she taught kindergarten and preschool at Van Elementary School.

Glenna was a lifelong member of the Bandytown Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school for more than 40 years. She especially enjoyed organizing the annual church Easter egg hunt and delighted in seeing Sunday school children walk away with arms full of prizes each year. Glenna was a natural caregiver who devoted her life to supporting, encouraging, and uplifting others wherever she believed there was a need. Throughout her life, she supported community organizations. She served as PTA Chairman at Van Elementary School and was a member of the Van High School athletic boosters where she spent many evenings working in the concession stand at sporting events. She was particularly fond of living on the mountain and enjoyed taking long walks through the neighborhood and talking with neighbors. She was an avid reader of the National Enquirer, and a regular patron of the QVC network. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling to watch her grandson, John, play saxophone in the West Virginia University Marching Band. She embraced technology to connect with granddaughters, Sophie and Chloe, watching live streams of their activities and enjoying their Sunday evening video conferences. She never missed a chance to play online games with her special church friend, Caleb Alexander. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Tags

Recommended for you