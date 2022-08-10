GLENNA JOYCE WALLER, age 72, passed away peacefully at her Williams Mountain home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born in Bandytown, West Virginia on January 23, 1950 to the late Clara M. Jarrell and Cleadith M. Jarrell, Glenna graduated as salutatorian from Van High School in 1966. Following high school, she attended Marshall University where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1970. Following college, she taught 5th grade at Cheat Lake Elementary, 5th and 6th grades at Wharton Middle School and Van Elementary. After taking a hiatus from teaching to devote herself to raising her children, she taught kindergarten and preschool at Van Elementary School.
Glenna was a lifelong member of the Bandytown Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school for more than 40 years. She especially enjoyed organizing the annual church Easter egg hunt and delighted in seeing Sunday school children walk away with arms full of prizes each year. Glenna was a natural caregiver who devoted her life to supporting, encouraging, and uplifting others wherever she believed there was a need. Throughout her life, she supported community organizations. She served as PTA Chairman at Van Elementary School and was a member of the Van High School athletic boosters where she spent many evenings working in the concession stand at sporting events. She was particularly fond of living on the mountain and enjoyed taking long walks through the neighborhood and talking with neighbors. She was an avid reader of the National Enquirer, and a regular patron of the QVC network. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling to watch her grandson, John, play saxophone in the West Virginia University Marching Band. She embraced technology to connect with granddaughters, Sophie and Chloe, watching live streams of their activities and enjoying their Sunday evening video conferences. She never missed a chance to play online games with her special church friend, Caleb Alexander. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Cleadith Jarrell and brothers, Harold Jarrell and Charles Jarrell.
She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Clarence "Toby" Waller, Jr. of Williams Mountain; daughter, Stacey Waller-Kerns and son-in-law, James Kerns of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; daughter, Kimberly Waller-Brown and son-in-law, Andrew Brown of Princeton West Virginia; son, Eric Waller and daughter-in-law, Laurel Waller of Huntersville, North Carolina; grandchildren, John Bowling and fiancé, Emma Ehle of Reston, Virginia and Sophie and Chloe Kerns of Gibsonia Pennsylvania; special friends, Barry and Ruby Hurley of Williams Mountain, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 12 at 2 p.m., at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, West Virginia, with minister Timothy Bailey officiating. Special music will be performed by longtime friend, Timothy Spratt. Friends may call one hour before funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Family Gardens, Madison, West Virginia.