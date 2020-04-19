Glenna Lei Hughes

GLENNA LEI HUGHES, 86, of East Bank, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at CAMC General Division, Charleston, after a short illness.

She is survived by the twins, Kathy Lyn Hughes of East Bank and William Mark Hughes (Susan) of Acworth, Ga.; three grandchildren and four great - grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Connie Barnaba, of Bowie, Md.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service or visitation.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, will be assisting the Hughes family.

