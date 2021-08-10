GLENNA MAE "SPARKLE" BLACKWELL HONAKER, 73, of Scarbro, WV passed away August 6, 2021 at CAMC General, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be Saturday, August 14, at 2 p.m. at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Visitation will be held at Tyree Funeral Home beginning at noon until time of service. Burial will follow at the High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
