GLENNDA A. FOSTER, age 67. Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Chapel of Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service, Columbus, Ohio. Visitation 11:30 a.m. Service 12:30 p.m. For complete obituary and commiserations please visit our website: waynetleefuneralservice.com
