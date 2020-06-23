GLENNIS H. BALDWIN, 77, of Cool Springs Drive, Charleston, WV, passed away of Diabetes and heart complications on June 22, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston. Glenn was owner-operator of several full service gas stations prior to his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. Preceding him in death were his parents, Herman and Ethel Baldwin; brothers, Noble and Delbert Baldwin, and his sisters, Roselene Baldwin and Betty Coleman. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Caldwell Baldwin; daughter, Angela Raines (Tim); granddaughters, Destani Casto (Mark), Arianna DeBarr (Timmy), Kerragan Young (Andrew) and eight great-grandchildren; brother, James Baldwin (Carol); sisters, Dorothy Holmes, Carolyn Fink and Drema Dunbar (Fred). Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or services. He will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Charleston, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.
McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.