GLENNIS NORAL THOMAS, 81, of Poca, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was born January 18, 1940 to the late Walter and Olive Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his wife Eunice Bailey McClanahan Thomas; brothers, Allen Thomas and David Thomas.
Glen was a jack of all trades and a master at most of them. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Carter (Henry) of Poca, Kent Thomas of Rock Branch and Trina Ashley of Hurricane; sisters Linda Hackney of Rock Branch and Sue Raines (Curtis "Buck") of Kenna; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 6 sister-in-law's; and many other extended family and friends.
There will be a Funeral Service honoring Glen's life at 1 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville. He will be buried in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at the church.
