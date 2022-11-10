GLENVER CLEO CASTO, 92, of Ripley, WV, passed away, November 8, 2022, in Jackson General Hospital.
He was born November 25, 1929, in Statts Mills, WV, a son of the late Ola and Cora E. (Rhodes) Casto. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, C. Elaine (Southall) Casto; brothers, Erval, Okey, Ralph and Russell Casto; sisters, Elva Carpenter, Lorena Penland, Ida Faye Casto, Orpha Casto and Lyda Gaye Casto.
He was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 107 Ripley, WV and a faithful member of the Jackson County Honor Guard. He was a member of the Ripley Baptist Temple and enjoyed reading. Glenver retired from the casting department of Kaiser Aluminum, Ravenswood, WV and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668 Ravenswood.
Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Scarbrough of Ripley; son, Richard (Valerie) Casto of Ripley; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Service will be held November 12, 2022 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Rick Perrine and Pastor Grant Garber officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum with military honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard.
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.