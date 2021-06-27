GLO STIDHAM WHITT of South Charleston, formerly of Catlettsburg KY, passed away June 19, 2021. Surviving is her children Judson Whitt, Lee Jones, Daniel Whitt, and Robin Whitt, five grandchildren, and four great-grandsons. As requested there will not be a public service.
