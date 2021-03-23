GLORIA ANN MONROE, 89, of Summersville went to her heavenly home on March 20, 2021 at the Bowers Hospice House. She was born on February 2, 1932 at Page WV to William and Carrie Morris. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She enjoyed life and loved to travel and go on cruises. She has been in all 50 states. Gloria Retired from Nicholas Memorial Golf Course where she was manager for 21 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Wilson Monroe, her children, Kathy Case (Dewey), Kimberly Johnson (Randy), both of Summersville and Brent Monroe of Charleston. Her grandchildren: Wesley (Cindy), Lindsay (Al), Shane, Matthew, Catie, Tori, Carlie and Rhiely. Great grandchildren: Emmalea, Aaron, Annastin, Xander, Alivia and Zane. A host of nieces and nephews and her extended family at SRMC Extended Care Facility.
Gloria chose to donate her body to the Human Gift Registry at WVU Medicine.
Celebration of life will be held on March 24, at Beulah Baptist Church with Jeremy Jones, Paul Gray and Ryan Trescott officiating. Friends may call from Noon to 2 p.m.. Service will be at 2 p.m.
Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed as much as possible.