GLORIA BROWN 78 of Rand, WV. Went home to be our Lord and savior on December 11, 2020.
She was born in Carbon, WV March 11, 1942 to the late Harrison Payne Sr. and Fannie Mae Hicklen Payne.
She was a loving wife, mother and sister as well as grandmother. She was an East Bank High School graduate and maintained several jobs.
Gloria was a loyal member and served as a mother of the church at Faith Cathedral of Praise in Rand, WV., with Bishop Gordon D. Ford, Sr. as pastor.
She was preceded in death by her sons Hollie J. Brown Jr., Buddy Curtis, Anthony Brown, her sisters Jean Payne Williams, Kim Payne and brother Larry Payne.
Gloria leaves to celebrate and cherish her life; her husband Hollie James Brown Sr., her daughter Demita Brown Bryant, Sons Toni Brown and Dwan Brown 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, Siblings Harrison Payne, Jr. and Beni Payne Sr. of Charleston, WV. Rosiland Payne Harris of New Orleans, LA. Brenda Payne Katonya of Midland, MI, Vanessa, Robin and David Payne all three of Charleston, WV. She had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a walk through visitation 1 hour before services held at 12 p.m., Friday December 18, 2020 at Preston Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions services will be private for only immediate family and siblings.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.