GLORIA ELLEN GUMP, 91, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 16, 2020, at her home. Due to Covid-19, the family will observe a private service Monday, September 21, 2020. A public memorial service will be observed and announced at a later date. Roush Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
