Gloria Harris

GLORIA WILHOIT HARRIS, 89, of Huntington, WV, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Woodland's Retirement Community.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. Service will be livestreamed on Beard Mortuary Facebook page. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m.
She was born July 24, 1931 in Huntington, WV the daughter of the late George Dewey and Lucille King Wilhoit. She was also preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 66 years, Stuart Blakely Harris and a brother, George Wilhoit, Jr.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Stuart and Elissa Harris of Clearwater, FL; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and James Mulcahy of Shelbyville, KY; grandchildren, Gregory Harris, Lynn Harris, Martin Prather, Anne Prather and Virginia Peerce (Joshua); and great-grandchildren Eleanor Peerce and Felix Peerce. Gloria was originally a member of Central Christian Church in Huntington WV, active member of The Baptist Temple in Charleston, WV during their 40 years there, and in retirement, a member at 5th Avenue Baptist Church. She quietly helped others she encountered who were in need, and in doing so, modeled for us what it meant to be the hands and feet of Christ. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Gloria with a gift to 5th Avenue Baptist Church or to an organization of your choice which helps others in need.