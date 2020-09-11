MISS GLORIA SUE HUGHES, 74, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, departed this life on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the Ravenswood Village. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation made to the Special Olympics of Jackson County by mailing checks to United Bank C/O Special Olympics Jackson County 113 E. North Street Ripley, WV 25271. Service will be 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 12, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. In compliance with the recommended CDC, state and local health protocol, we will be observing proper safety guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
