GLORIA JEAN "BLONDIE" BOSTIC, 74 of Campbell's Creek, went home to be with the Lord Thursday July 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Blondie was born in Charleston on August 12, 1947 to the late Ira & Mable Carpenter Ross. She was a retired Accounting Manager for Meistergram in Cleveland, Ohio with 25 years of service. She was a member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the ladies circle. Blondie was dedicated to her family and was always willing to help others anyway that she could.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Carol Good, Naomi Kinser, Betty Holbrook; brothers, Louis, Fred, Joseph and Bobby Ross.
Blondie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Bobby Bostic; children, Dawn Marrie, Bobbi Bostic and Brian Bostic all of Cleveland, OH; sisters, Delores Mantine and Faye Harmon both of Charleston; grandchildren, Amanda Croasmun, Sarah (Benjamin) Rayeske, Cody (Emily) Croasmun, Caitlin and Michael Marrie; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday July 13, 2022 at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbell's Creek with Pastor Mike Long officiating. After the service at Blondie's request cremation will be honored.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 4 - 8 p.m., on Tuesday July 12, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd, West Charleston, WV 25387.