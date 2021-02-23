Gloria Jean Gardner

GLORIA JEAN GILLETTE GARDNER, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Swansboro, NC. She passed peacefully at home with her daughters by her side.
She was born January 7, 1935 in Fort Gay to Rutherford Washington Gillette and Oma Hazel (Lovely) Gillette.
Gloria graduated from Wayne County High School, City Commercial College, and finished with an Associate Degree in Business Administration from West Virginia State University.
She enjoyed a long career working with David A. Jayne and Co. Accountants, Libby Owens Ford, Kraisher & Kraisher Accountants, Ben Franklin Career Center, WV State University, WV Workers Compensation and WV Department of Tax and Revenue.
Gloria was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was passionate for family history and genealogy. Gloria was a longtime member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. She was known for her contagious smile and giving heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles "Charlie" Gardner.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Kathy Ross, Charlene Nichols and son-in-law Zachry Lee Nichols; three granddaughters, Erin Hardee and husband, James Hardee, Fallon Ross, and Kelsey Ross and soon to be husband, Chris Brown; brother, Donald Gillette and wife Dot Gillette; brother-in-law, David N. Gardner and wife Janet Gardner; nieces, Cindy Barr, Michele Green, Cara Beasley; nephews, Ted Gillette, Jim Gillette; and great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and other loved family members.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, inside the chapel in Woodmere Memorial Park, 2701 Washington Blvd., Huntington with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.