GLORIA "JEAN" GILLISPIE, of Dunbar died on September 7, 2020 after a very short and devastating illness.
She was the youngest of three, born Gloria Jean Rader, on August 16, 1939 in Sanderson, Kanawha County, West Virginia. She was a life-long resident of the Kanawha Valley, growing up on the West Side of Charleston. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1957 and was married July 3, 1959 to Harold Lee Gillispie. After a two-year stent as a happy Army wife in DeRidder, Louisiana, she returned home to Charleston with her husband and infant son in December, 1964, where she settled in as a housewife and mother of two, moving into her home in Dunbar, West Virginia in 1968, where she remained until her death. Upon returning to Charleston she worked part-time for Owens Illinois, Charleston Memorial Hospital, West Virginia Paving, and Carbide Construction. She returned to work full-time in 1978 for Charleston Area Medical where she was a career employee of both Human Resources and Compensation & Benefits of Charleston Area Medical Center. She retired from CAMC in 2002 with 24 years of service to be a full-time grandmother, of which she was an enormous success.
Jean was a lover of all animals, but especially of cats, and she will be missed greatly by her two babies, Rusty and Barney. She was very accomplished at sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, painting of ceramics, and jewelry making. She loved to try any new craft and was successful at everything she tried. She was a huge fan of The Pride of Capital High School Band, as well as both the Capital Cougar football and boys' basketball teams, and was frequently seen in the stands cheering them all on. She was a Christian, and member of Northside Nazarene Church, where she was a lifelong member since the age of 16 and enjoyed much fellowship over the years with her many friends in Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Leland Rader of Charleston, mother, Mabel Catherine Rigsby Rader of Charleston, brother, William Dwayne Rader (Patsy) of South Charleston, Carolyn "Coby" Yvonne Ball (Bill), and niece, Sharon Ball, all of Charleston, and her beloved son, Brian Alan Gillispie of Dunbar.
She is survived by her much-loved husband of 61 years, Harold Lee Gillispie, daughter and best friend, Karen Lee Fields of Mink Shoals, and son-in-law Scott, who was like a son to her, and the absolute light of her life, grandson, Brennan David Fields (at home), and granddaughter, Reagan Scott Fields (at home), with whom she spent many, many happy years full of love and laughter.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the all of Emergency Medicine staff of CAMC, Nurse Marissa, and co-staff of CAMC's CPICU, and to the staff of HospiceCare of Charleston for their wonderful care and service to both Jean and her family during this sad and difficult time.
A funeral service will held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, at Northside Nazarene Church, 2213 Washington Street, West, North Charleston, WV 25387, officiated by Pastor John Hayes. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, (with mask and social distancing encouraged) at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.