Gloria Jean Hamilton Kirk
GLORIA JEAN HAMILTON KIRK, 76, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House at CAMC.

She retired from First Choice Health Systems as their administrative assistant and office manager. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her beloved Mountaineers, camping (which she loved), and cooking. Gloria was a person who loved her family unconditionally. She would rather give to someone and make them happy than to receive. She formerly attended Dunbar Mt. Mission Church until sickness made that impossible.

