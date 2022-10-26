GLORIA JEAN HAMILTON KIRK, 76, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House at CAMC.
She retired from First Choice Health Systems as their administrative assistant and office manager. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her beloved Mountaineers, camping (which she loved), and cooking. Gloria was a person who loved her family unconditionally. She would rather give to someone and make them happy than to receive. She formerly attended Dunbar Mt. Mission Church until sickness made that impossible.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Gerald A. Kirk; father, Williard O. Hamilton; stepfather, Charles A. Bailey; mother, Mary Hamilton Bailey; brother, Charles Ray Bailey; and brother-in-law, Paul K. Moss.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Sapp Jr. of Dunbar, who was her pride and joy and the light of her life; stepdaughters, Candace Kirk of Charleston, Melissa Belcher (Richie ) of Charleston; stepsons, Danny Kirk of Costa, Mark Kirk of St. Albans; sisters, Katherine "Cub" Moss of Sissonville, Linda Sanson of St. Albans; granddaughter, Haley Lynn Sapp Moore (Kegan) of Parkersburg, who she thought was her everything. She also leaves behind her very dear and special friend who was like a sister to her, Bobbie Beddow; special friend, Kathleen O'Neil; and a host of family and friends that she loved very much.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, October 28, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Billy Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Tolley Family Cemetery, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.