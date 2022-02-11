GLORIA JEAN HORN BELL, 76, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at CAMC General Hospital from heart failure with her daughter, Sonja, at her side.
Gloria was born June 30, 1945, in Whitman, WV to the late Roy Harvey and Ruth Marie Williams Horn. She was a 1960 graduate of Waller High School in Chicago, IL. Gloria love to read, watch old television shows, cook, and do word searches. Her favorite color was turquoise and she loved hummingbirds and butterflies.
Along with her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Rondal; brother, Kenny; and sister Nancy. She is survived by her sisters, Lula Belle and Sue.
She is also survived by her children, Sonja, Keith, and Lena; grandchildren, Cameron, Randy, Jessica, Michael, and Jasmine; great grandchildren, Shyanne, Makayla, Isaac, and Auzriel.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Monday, February 14, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Randy Searls officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.