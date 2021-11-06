Gloria Jean Stevens Nov 6, 2021 39 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLORIA JEAN STEVENS 46, of Branchland, passed away, October 31, 2021. There will be a Private Family Memorial Service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gloria Jean Stevens Wv Funeral Home Private Family Memorial Service Pass Away Hamlin Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Billie Don Fore John Patrick Conlon Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Blank Mary Louise McDaniel Blank Eric Lee Gillispie Thomas Edwin Davis Franklin Delano Neary Lawrence "Larry" Prather Raymond Maxwell Stricker Blank Sherill Lynn Morris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 6, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss