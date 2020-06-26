GLORIA KAY MAGGARD ENNIS was born July 31, 1949. She went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Browns Chapel, 1 Haning Drive, St. Albans. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Friday, June 26, 2020
Ball, Gary - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Blackburn, Ella - 5 p.m., Cinderella Theater, Williamson.
Burdette, James - 11 a.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Campbell, Rosie - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Chappell Sr., George -10 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Graham, Donna - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Ihle, Kathryn - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
McComas Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
McDonald, Robert - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Paxton, Joyce - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Ramsey, Don - 2 p.m., Ramsey Family Cemetery, Mt. Nebo.
Saunders, George - 10 a.m., Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.