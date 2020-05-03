Gloria (Kennedy) Ashley

GLORIA ELEANOR (KENNEDY) ASHLEY, 82, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Herbert D. "Cub" Kennedy Sr. and Mildred Louise Smarr Kennedy. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Stephen R. Ashley; brothers, Robert Ray Kennedy and Herbert D. "Red" Kennedy Jr.; and sister, Mary Janet Young.
Gloria was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by sisters, Carole Parsons of Bluefield, Roberta Kennedy of Clendenin, Marcha Powell and her husband Paul of Salem, Va.; and brother-in-law, Jerry Young of Cross Lanes. Gloria had no children of her own, but dearly loved spending time with her nephews and niece to whom she was Aunt Doe Doe. She had six nephews, Alan, David, Brian, Jeff, Jason and Jeremy; one niece, Missy; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, the services will be private for the family and the burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens. Rev. David Kersey will be officiating the services.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.