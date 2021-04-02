GLORIA LEE RUNYON, 84, of Sod, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at home.
Gloria was a lifetime member of Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church and formerly served as Postmaster for the Yawkey Post Office.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Runyon and parents, Lenzie and Wanda Lou Neal McCallister.
Gloria is survived by daughter, Robin (Chilton) Harbert; son, Lee (Wanda Tribbie); grandson, Brock (Jamie) Justice; and great grandson, James Justice.
Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastors Clyde Gwin and Johnny Runyon officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.