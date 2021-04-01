GLORIA LEE RUNYON, 84, of Sod, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
