GLORIA MAE DANBURY HARLESS, 79, of Locust passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Atrium Health Cabarrus. Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Bolding and Rev. Charlie Littlejohn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:30 until 1:30 in the church fellowship hall prior to the service.
Born May 17, 1941 in Cannelton , WV, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Leona Harrah Danbury. She retired as an Operating Charge Nurse from Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, WV. Mrs. Harless was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She loved having tea parties with her granddaughters, cooking, baking, sunflowers, watching hummingbirds and porch swing sunsets with her Pooch.
Mrs. Harless is survived by her soul mate of 59 years, Chalmer E. "Pooch" Harless, son Jeff Harless and wife, Mandy, granddaughters Kendal Harless (Christopher Lopez), Kiley Harless, Tori Harless, Veronica Harless, Danny Danbury of Oak Hill, WV, sisters Patty White of Oak Hill, WV, Carolyn Jarrett of Smithers, WV, and Donna Angelona of Oak Hill, WV. A son, Joe Harless, a foster son Carl Kelly, and a brother, Harold Danbury preceded her in death. "Aunt Gordy" leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Bethel Baptist Church Youth Fund, 617 Bethel Church Rd., Locust NC, 28097.
In addition to services held locally, there will be a memorial service held April 2, at 2 p.m. at Handley Baptist Church in Handley, WV. Rev. Cook Baldwin officiating.