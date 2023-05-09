Thank you for Reading.

Gloria Mae (Moore) Carr
GLORIA MAE (MOORE) CARR, age 93, of Smithers, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at home, after a short illness and is now singing in that heavenly choir.

She was born January 3, 1930, in Syracruse, New York. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Boyd Carr, Sr. Also, her parents, Bailey and Grace Moore of Cannelton; infant brother, Jerry Lee Moore, her sisters Beulah Jackson of Pratt; Jean Jenkins of Cannelton; brothers-in-law Glen Jackson of Pratt and James M. Jenkins of Cannelton.

