GLORIA MAE (MOORE) CARR, age 93, of Smithers, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at home, after a short illness and is now singing in that heavenly choir.
She was born January 3, 1930, in Syracruse, New York. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Boyd Carr, Sr. Also, her parents, Bailey and Grace Moore of Cannelton; infant brother, Jerry Lee Moore, her sisters Beulah Jackson of Pratt; Jean Jenkins of Cannelton; brothers-in-law Glen Jackson of Pratt and James M. Jenkins of Cannelton.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to so many. Most importantly she was a Christian and a mighty "Prayer Warrior". She was an active member of Montgomery Baptist Church for many, many years, where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and served on numerous committees. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Gloria is survived by her children, Thomas (Tommy) Carr, Jr. of Smithers; Anna Marie (John H.) Hancock of Mount Carbon; granddaughter Erika Dawn Carr of Charleston; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan Thomas Carr and Dominic Michael Carr of Mount Carbon; Destiny Alexis Scott and Brea Jewell Scott of Deepwater.
She is also survived by her siblings and spouses, John "Bud" and Shirley Moore of Hansford; Larry Moore of Montgomery; Gary and Mary Moore of Fayetteville; and a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends.
A special heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of HospiceCare and her nurse Stacey Jarrett. Also to Dr. Jagannath and his staff for their love and care throughout the years.
The service celebrating her life will be held Thursday, May 11th 7 p.m. at Montgomery Baptist Church with Rev. C. J. Rider and Rev. Lee Swor officiating. Visitation will be from 6 - 7 p.m. at the church with a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, May 12th at Montgomery Memorial Park, London for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Montgomery Baptist Church, PO Box 1105, Montgomery, WV 25136.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of the arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.