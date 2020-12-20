Gloria Penn

GLORIA JEAN SLAYTON PENN, 80, of Dunbar , passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2020.
She was born on August 24, 1940 to parents, Earl Harold Slayton and Eva Mae Bibb Slayton, in Mount Hope.
Gloria graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1958. She was introduced to her husband, Jack, in 1959 and together they raised four children. Her work outside of the home included being an administrative assistant at the WV College of Graduate Studies and what is now the WV Higher Education Policy Commission. She retired in 2000.
She enjoyed working with her church, the WV Republican Women, time with family and shopping. An avid reader, Gloria was outgoing and inquisitive with a wonderful laugh and imagination. Gloria never fully understood Facebook but it kept her company during her illness for many years as she followed her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Joseph Slayton; sister, Sharon Kay Slayton McGrew Fisher; and brothers-in-law, Dr. Neil S. Penn, Gene E. Penn, Esq; and sister-in-law Nadine Penn.
Gloria is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 59 years, Jack Penn of Dunbar; her children, Debbie, Neil, Pete, and Daniel; beloved grandchildren, Breanna and Joshua; brothers-in-law, Gary (Rae) Penn and Paul (Pat) Penn; sister-in-law, Carol Penn; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family has entrusted Keller Funeral Home with the arrangements. A private service will be held for the immediate family. The Reverend Doug Jenkins will officiate the ceremony. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1414 Myers Ave, Dunbar, WV 25064. To share condolences online, visit Gloria's obituary at www.kellerfuneralhome.net.