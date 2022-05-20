Gloria Phyllis Hurley Yeager

GLORIA PHYLLIS "GG" HURLEY YEAGER, 88, of Van, WV passed peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on May 18, 2022.
GG was a 1953 graduate of Van High School. She studied at Morris-Harvey College and was a nursing assistant at the original Boone Memorial Hospital. GG loved the Lord and attended Bigson Freewill Baptist Church.
GG's life was full of laughter and love. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching tv, and eating sweets. GG found joy in playing jokes and wearing her jewelry. Above all things she absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
GG was preceded in death by her husband Zara "Dickie" Yeager; her parents Clarence and Opal Hurley; sister Camille Bias; and brother Jack Hurley.
Those left behind to mourn GG include: her son Kelly (Linda) Johnson of Van, WV; sisters Gwen (Speedie) Smith and Barbara (Jerry) Sutphin, both of Van, WV; grandchildren Jackie Adkins, Jessica Marcum (Daniel King), Steven Adkins, and Latisha (Justin) Marcum; great grandchildren Austin, Danielle, Olivia, Joshua, Tenley, Nate, Kiptyn, and Brian. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Kanawha Hospice and Boone Memorial Hospital.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday May 21, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home Danville with Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Mountain Cemetery, Gordon. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday.